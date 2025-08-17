Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail & Mike Dunsbee's avatar
Gail & Mike Dunsbee
4d

Love reading all your articles, just wish they were'nt so neccessary

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
Tara's avatar
Tara
4d

A flea shot??? Just when you think it can’t get any more ridiculous. They know the believers are out there, which is just so sad. Although, I am enjoying seeing Bobby Jr.’s and our combined efforts over all these years finally making a real difference, we just can’t stop educating. Thank you for being one of the loud voices, Dr. Falconer!

The topic of fleas is so relevant for me right now, as for the last year we’ve been battling frequent issues, including a full-blown infestation. We feed fresh raw, give garlic and acv, but we keep having issues. My one pup from a breeder, who received two doses of DHPP and that’s all (still too much), is the biggest sufferer, now with FAD.

What does everyone use that works? The fleas just don’t seem to respond to homeopathics, either. (Psorinum, sulphur, and in the height of the infestation, Pulex irritans…) I haven’t tried nematodes in the yard, but would love to know more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Will Falconer, DVM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture