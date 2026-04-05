Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

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Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
1d

Interesting that you’re writing about aging canines this week. My 17 year old dachshund I spoke with you about a month ago died last Sunday, his heart failure finally making his lungs fill up and his desperate bid to breathe driving me to seek the final peace of no more suffering. Would that we had a holistic vet in my part of the world. he had a good run but was suffering dementia too. Working on the husband as I write to ditch the egg shells and start giving our 5 year old some chicken neck every day. Keep writing, I need all the ammunition I can get!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
1d

As I have told you in the past, Dr. Falconer, I so wish I had known a wise vet like you in the past when I raised and lived with multiple cats and dogs. If only, I would not have made so many mistakes. If I were sharing my life in the same way now, you better believe those animals would be benefitting from your invaluable advise, and there would be bones and organ meats daily. Please keep giving your wisdom to all who will listen.

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