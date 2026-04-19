Vital Animal Substack

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
3d

The rabies discussion was much appreciated. Thank you!!

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eileen's avatar
eileen
3d

We could always do what the 'no to the jab' crowd did: start a parallel No Jab Required economy. At first it was jobs, then brick and mortar businesses and then eventually the big businesses (the 'enforcers' of non-legislative laws, ie mandates) followed suit because of the size and the money these people had collectively; many of these businesses became at first masks optional, then no jab required to enter. IMO, this is why the CDC dropped their mandate.

Simple: my pet is not a guinea pig. He/she is indoors and I live in a suburb and haven't seen a bat is xxx years. Want me to get a titer to prove it? More words than A Simple No to a jab for us, but we pet owners' spines tend to turn to jello when talking about our pets' health.

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