You likely know enough about homeopathy to know that it’s very safe, being “ultra diluted” and perhaps you’ve experienced that it’s very effective as well.

Veterinary homeopathy is perhaps the greatest proof of that, as animals don’t “think” they should get better because we gave them a pill.

Ditto for infant children: no placebo effects. Only excellent results.

Two years in the works, with lots of people involved including legislators, homeopathic pharmacists, and attorneys, we now have a bill before Congress to keep homeopathy both safe and available.

I’m writing to ask you to add your voice to this effort.

If you value homeopathic medicine and want it to continue to be available in the US, this is your chance to take action.

It took me all of two minutes. Their site will find your congress people and have a prewritten letter of support ready for you to sign to make this law.

Please join me in this effort, before the deadline: Wednesday, January 28th.

Thanks ever so much,

Will Falconer, DVM, CVH

p.s. as a homeopathic vet in the trenches for 30 years, I saw homeopathy save animals that were chronically ill and not getting better with conventional medicine, all while their owner’s bank accounts were getting drained.

Without free access to remedies, that would have been impossible.