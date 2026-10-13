Vital Animal Substack

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Shea Stewart's avatar
Shea Stewart
Oct 19

I saw you mention neutering but what are your thoughts on spaying? I have a 4-ish yr old aussie mini (rescue type situation). She's already had a litter before me. Fully vaccinated except "over due" according to her papers. I keep reading about the dangers of pyometra but how common is it really? There is zero chance of an unwanted pregnancy with me.

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