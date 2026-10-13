I’ll keep this short, but I’ve recently published an updated version of a page I think you may find useful if you’re in a bit of a niche that comes around now and again:

You’re about to be (or have recently become) a New PUPPY OWNER!

Guys, guys! Eyes front!! You want to get picked or not?

I was pretty young when my first pup came, but I still will never forget that sweet loving feeling when huge paws on a tiny body and a wrinkly cutie patootie face came home in my arms.

Of course, that was back in the days when vaccination pressure wasn’t yet a thing and we didn’t know any better than Purina dog chow.

And somehow, at least in SE Wisconsin, come spring or summer, I never once saw a flea, so no poisons ever crossed our doorstep nor got onto my Loopy the Bassett Hound who grew into a well matched floor wrestling buddy for my 11 year old lonely boy self, whose sibs were all grown and moving on to college, Army, or married life.

Now, of course, you want to be on the lookout for “prevention” comin’ atcha from all manner of ads, vet visits, and propaganda spelling out what being a “responsible pet owner” means.

Heh heh. We see things differently these days, don’t we?

And since I’m no longer in practice, this page will do some heavy lifting for me:

When you’re in that heady place of welcoming a new babe to the pack, even if she’ll be a pack of one, this page will have you covered.

And, as always, the sooner in a newbie’s life you apply wise decisions, the greater the effect.

Prevention IS worth a pound of cure, but my entire site is a cautionary tale pointing out how conventional medicine often makes a mess of life in the name of that P word…

Have at it, and if you find anything missing, the comments await your input.