I mentioned it in Vital Animal News last issue, but I know life gets busy.
In case you didn’t mark your calendar and sign on to view this, it’ll be well worth your time.
I’m planning to watch it, even though I’ve been a practicing vet homeopath since 1992.
Here’s the deets: http://childrenshd.org/introducing-homeopathy
Two showings, professionally produced, awe inspiring.
Don’t miss this opportunity.
YESSSS!!! Thanks to CHD.TV for this premiere. We can be soooo grateful that RFK, Jr is finally confirmed and sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. I feel confident that he will safeguard Homeopathy and other valuable health-promoting practices, and usher in a momentum of better health for those of us in the USofA. Let’s hear it for at least four years of Making America Healthy Again!🙏👏👏👏👏👏☺️💖
Dr. Falconer, I went to homeopathy school because I found your blog. I just graduated in December and funny coincidence, the man that created this film, Kim Elia, was one of my instructors at the school I attended. The American Medical College of Homeopathy! Dr. Todd Rowe, who also makes an appearance in the film is great friends with Dr. Pitcairn! Talk about coming full circle! Thank you for all your amazing content. It literally changed my life!