I mentioned it in Vital Animal News last issue, but I know life gets busy.

In case you didn’t mark your calendar and sign on to view this, it’ll be well worth your time.

I’m planning to watch it, even though I’ve been a practicing vet homeopath since 1992.

Here’s the deets: http://childrenshd.org/introducing-homeopathy

Two showings, professionally produced, awe inspiring.

Don’t miss this opportunity.