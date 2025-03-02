The Truth About Measles + More
This is so good. Children’s Health Defense interviews Andy and sets the record straight. (Click link above to watch)
Let the main stream media try to blow measles’ measly 90 cases into an epidemic and push the foolish into vaccinating their kiddos.
Andy was on the front lines of the MMR vaccine introduction’s fallacy and in this 15’ video, he tells the reality behind the distortions you’ll likely hear in the press.
Polly Tommey is the interviewer and mentions that Peter Hotez called the MMR “the safest vaccine out there.”
Andy assures us there’s no basis for such a claim, as, like most vaccines, there are no well constructed safety studies.
I’ve not continued on to Joel Salatin’s portion of the interview, but I’m sure that’s going to be just as inspiring. Same link above, Joel’s is the 2nd piece, and there’s a 3rd on your taxes being used to promote vaccines (!).
Andy Wakefield’s early mantra is one I’ve long trusted: Listen to the mothers.
That sensible advice from decades ago could save a lot of suffering.
OK. I’m a boomer. I find it incredibly difficult to believe that everybody is so upset over this measles thing. Long before there was a measles vaccination, kids had measles routinely. It was the boomer generation. There were hundreds of kids in every neighborhood and we were always in close proximity with each other and we all got it and we all survived. It was part of childhood. As I recall, the only inconvenience was that it was really itchy, and I wasn’t allowed to go outside. Other than that, They’re really wasn’t any difficulty. Now I admit that because of today’s culture and poisoned food (and let’s not forget, vaccines ) perhaps our immune systems are not strong as mine was when I was a kid, but you know, calm down. geez
Born in 54; childhood measles (both kinds) was a right of passage...normal, expected.
As was mumps and chicken pox. In fact, moms would intentionally expose their children to these childhood "diseases" to get it over and done with. The biggest concern was making sure your child wouldn't scratch due to scarring (according to my mom).
More fearmongering to promote yet another harmful injection; the only ones who benefit are the pharmaceutical companies.