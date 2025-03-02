I tried to tell you: Turn off the freaking news!

The Truth About Measles + More

This is so good. Children’s Health Defense interviews Andy and sets the record straight. (Click link above to watch)

Let the main stream media try to blow measles’ measly 90 cases into an epidemic and push the foolish into vaccinating their kiddos.

Andy was on the front lines of the MMR vaccine introduction’s fallacy and in this 15’ video, he tells the reality behind the distortions you’ll likely hear in the press.

Polly Tommey is the interviewer and mentions that Peter Hotez called the MMR “the safest vaccine out there.”

Andy assures us there’s no basis for such a claim, as, like most vaccines, there are no well constructed safety studies.

I’ve not continued on to Joel Salatin’s portion of the interview, but I’m sure that’s going to be just as inspiring. Same link above, Joel’s is the 2nd piece, and there’s a 3rd on your taxes being used to promote vaccines (!).

Andy Wakefield’s early mantra is one I’ve long trusted: Listen to the mothers.

That sensible advice from decades ago could save a lot of suffering.