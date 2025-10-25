Vital Animal Substack

Buddy Brown
1d

Thank you for the heads up Mr. Falconer, I will be watching. I came across Dr. Tenpenny about 15 years ago right after I discovered Judy Mikovits and just before I. Met Del Bigtree. you are my latest find, and I appreciate all that you’re doing.

2d

This MRNA spike protein added to pet vaccines is very concerning. Bill Gates said on a video meeting, too many pet owners avoiding the CV shot, so if pets get MRNA shots, the pets will shed on the people, to force pet owners to get the cv shot via shedding thru their pets. So far, we have been following you for many years, so we do avoid all pet shots, using tips that work from you or on your comments. Many use the same tips I do. But we do have a large 70 lb Rescue Dog that was overvaccinated by the shelter, so she has gotten aggressive cancer, so we shrunk the cancer over two months daily with Fenbendazole. Then she got a large fast growing benign tumor on her face, I located pictures of it online, vets said no way to shrink a benign tumor. I put her on Ivermectin and the tumor shrunk in about two months, it was gone and the normal skin and hair grew back in. The non vaccinated dogs have no health issues at ten years old. I recently read the book Butchered by HealthCare by Dr Robert Yoho MD. Explains the Roosevelt Allopathic Health System and what to do about doctors, pharma, and corrupt gov ruining our healthcare and ruining our medical care. It helps to be informed to hopefully figure out how to navigate this corrupt health system for people too. Pets are dragged in the same corrupt toxic system with toxic injections to cause severe allergies, severe itching, ear issues, diarrhea, digestive issues, illness, disease and cancer.

