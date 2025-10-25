Just a heads up for all the animal folks, you know who you are.

Dr. Tenpenny and I recently had a wide reaching discussion, airing in a couple days, touching on the new RNA rabies vaccine and its inherent risks, along with pet food, pest “control,” and MORE.

Where to watch/listen

Here’s where you can catch us catching up:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrTenpenny

Right on Dr. T’s website: https://drtenpenny.com/category/the-tenpenny-files-podcasts/

Twitter X: https://twitter.com/busydrt

Mark your calendars for 27 October and join us. Your dogs and cats can benefit (and listen along, if you happen to have treats near by…).

And it’s a video podcast, recorded not long after a serious hair-shedding experience on my part, so tune in for a near hairless face, heh heh.

Comments? If you want to return here after the show, I’ll be happy to field related questions.