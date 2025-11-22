Vital Animal Substack

eileen
5d

Having been a doctor in the human space, to me it's all about money: poisoning us with heavy metals, chem trails, fluoridated water, GMO food, mercury laden jabs, seed oils. When we sacrifice doing the fun things in life so we can buy organic or grass fed, Gates comes along and tries to put apeel in organic apples and now pears; pushing mRNA jabs on our cows and bankrupting small family farms with excessive regulations and then the CCP comes and buys up the farmland with their oligarch buddies.

Why should veterinary medicine be any different. While a lot of revelations have come out from veterinarians, like the white masses you see in chest X-rays are sequestered heartworms, not lung cancer, or ivermectin for certain tumors, it is still largely about money. Just like us, vets repeatedly push more and more jabs into our pets to keep them sick. That plus desexing keeps the money train open for chronically ill pets leading to the biggest scam in both the human and animal space: cancer. It is a scary disease and we must educate ourselves.on how to undo the effects of the jab.

Just like the covid jab, we must refuse to comply with the rabies scam and form our own alternative providers of services like grooming, day care, veterinary care and YES, even landlords and pet friendly businesses, that allow BOTH intact and unvaccinated pets. That is ultimately what broke the mandatory jab-as people awakened to the real agenda, the number of no-jab businesses grew. When established businesses starting suffering on the bottom line, they stuck their middle finger to the HHS. Bobby Kennedy is cleaning the human space. It is up to us to force the cleansing of the pet space.

Jude Piser
5d

I have led an organic and homeopathic lifestyle since the 80's and have never looked back and have included my dogs...

