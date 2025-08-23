Vital Animal Substack

Vital Animal Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4d

Sounds like infection by injection ???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Will Falconer, DVM
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Will Falconer, DVM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture