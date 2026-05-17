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As promised in today’s newsletter, here’s the original version of our Natural Rearing Breeders list.

We put a lot of care into this resource when it was created, but it hasn’t been updated recently. So, think of it as a helpful starting point rather than a current endorsement. If you decide to contact a breeder, ask the same kind of hard questions we asked, and make sure they’re still practicing the principles that made them worth noting in the first place.

You can download the PDF below.